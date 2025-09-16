- Home
Pan-India film 'Mirai,' starring Teja Sajja, is a box office hit. Released on September 12, it has dominated globally. Find out how much it earned in just four days of release.
Teja Sajja’s ‘Mirai’ Wns Hearts
‘Mirai,’ starring Teja Sajja and directed by Karthik Gattamneni, is a blockbuster fantasy thriller. Released on September 12, the film has received rave reviews and is smashing box office records across India and internationally.
Mirai: Teja Sajja’s Fantasy Thriller
Produced by People Media Factory, 'Mirai' is a fantasy thriller directed by Karthik Gattamneni. Teja Sajja stars as a warrior with superpowers, while Manchu Manoj plays the villain.
Mirai Box Office
'Mirai' is dominating the box office, grossing Rs. 27 crore on day one. It crossed the Rs. 50 crore mark on day two and collected Rs. 25.6 crore on Sunday, totaling Rs. 81.2 crore.
4th Day Collection
On its fourth day (Monday), Mirai's collections saw a slight dip but still grossed Rs. 10.5 crore worldwide. The four-day total now stands at a massive Rs. 91.45 crore.