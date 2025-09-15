- Home
Teja Sajja’s much-awaited film Mirai has sparked debate as fans draw parallels with a 56-year-old Krishna classic, questioning its originality.
Mirai creates a sensation at the box office
Young hero Teja Sajja's Mirai is making waves. Producers announced an 80 crore gross in just three days. The film is also performing well across India. Following his Hanuman success, Teja Sajja has another hit with Mirai.
Amazing quality on a low budget
A film with such grand visuals and VFX would cost at least 300 crores for a star hero. But director Karthik Ghattamaneni delivered great output with just a 50 crore budget for Mirai, starring Teja Sajja. However, the director is now facing online trolling. With social media, netizens easily spot copied content.
Is Mirai's story copied?
Netizens are trolling director Karthik, claiming Mirai is a copy of Super Star Krishna's 56-year-old film, Mahabaludu. A netizen posted that the stories are identical, sparking online discussion about Mirai.
Netizens trolling
One netizen jokingly commented that Trivikram Srinivas must have directed Mirai. Netizens are divided, with some arguing that Mirai's story and characters are different from Mahabaludu, while others maintain the story is similar.
Searching for Krishna's Mahabaludu
Fans are Thankful to the copy allegations, netizens are now watching Krishna's Mahabaludu on YouTube. The controversy has put Teja sajja's Mirai in the news. While the director was being praised for making a great film on a low budget, these allegations are an unexpected development.