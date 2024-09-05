Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mia Khalifa HOT photos: ONLYFANS star goes braless, looks gorgeous in orange ombré gown | See Pics

    Mia Khalifa HOT photos: ONLYFANS star Mia Khalifa surprised fans with her latest fashion choice: a revealing orange dress that highlighted her natural beauty. The influencer and model has been focusing on fashion and brand collaborations to reinvent her image.

    article_image1
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 7:13 PM IST

    Mia Khalifa sent shockwaves across the internet after she decided to go braless and knicker-less underneath a gorgeous orange ombré gown.

    article_image2

    While the Pornhub icon is no stranger to flashing her outfit for lustful admirers, this time her fans were left speechless by Mia's natural beauty instead of her typical "assets" as she shone in the crocheted flowery dress.

    article_image3

    Mia flaunted her stunning shape in a number of pictures and videos that she posted on Instagram. She stood with her back exposed in the very cut-out dress, which barely covered her well-known behind and breasts.

    article_image4

    As Mia showed off all of her curvy angles for the camera, the gown shimmered in the light. It's safe to assume that the NowOnlyFans star went crazy in the comment area.

    article_image5

    Fans were clearly not ready for Mia's latest upload, with one simply writing that: "We WERENT READY FOR THIS ONE".  And it seems most people agreed as comments followed included "I'm in love with you", "soooo gorgeous on you", "The only real queen" and "Masterpiece".

    article_image6

    Mia has been hard at work reinventing herself as an influencer, fashionista and model after leaving the porn business in 2015.

    Recently, the 30-year-old influencer has been collaborating with a number of brands in order to reclaim her image through fashion which she says feels empowering.

