'Mia Khalifa dikh rahi ho' says netizens as Mouni Roy goes braless to wish fans on Durga Puja

Mouni Roy wished her fans and followers a Happy Durga Puja while posing in vintage places in a traditional Bengali saree with a crimson border and no bra or blouse.

Mouni Roy recently wished fans and followers "Shubh Mahalaya" on Instagram. The Brahmastra actress posed amid historical settings wearing a traditional Bengali saree with a crimson border and without a bra.



Mouni concealed her modesty with her hands in various postures. She also labelled the photo 'Nayantara'.

In the freshly launched online series Sultans of Delhi, her character is named Nayantara. Several celebrities reacted to Mouni's photos.

Disha Patani, her best friend, added, "So beautiful," while Aashka Goradia wrote, "Sunder." Suraj Nambiar, her husband, also turned to social media and posted, "Mine." Many others on social media, however, were outraged by her message.



"Nayanthara to nahi lag rahi, mia khalifa dikh rahi ho," a user commented. "Did you forget to wear something?" another user asked. "Is this how you wish?" a social media user asked.

Many unpleasant and abusive comments were left on the photographs. Mouni Roy just earned a name for herself as Junoon in Brahmastra. Some even compared her performance to that of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

