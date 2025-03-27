Read Full Article

Shares of Sealsq Corp. (LAES) edged up in Wednesday’s after-market trading session, recouping some of the losses from earlier in the day, after a new quantum chip announcement from the company.

Sealsq announced that it had begun the certification process of its post-quantum secure chip, after having finalized its testing. The chip, QS7001, is designed to protect blockchain infrastructures and cryptocurrency wallets.

Sealsq plans to release the QS7001 chip before the end of 2025. The company says blockchain platforms like Hedera and WeCan are currently integrating its post-quantum security stack into their core infrastructure.

Sealsq says its chip uses post-quantum cryptographic (PQC) algorithms to ensure long-term data reliability and transaction integrity.

PQC refers to security measures that are secure against attacks from quantum computers. The effectiveness of existing cryptographic measures, such as SHA-256, RSA, and elliptic curve cryptography (ECC), has increasingly been a subject of debate as quantum computers get more powerful each year.

Chinese researchers using D-Wave Systems (QBTS) have already broken RSA encryption, sparking security concerns.

“With the QS7001 Chip, SEALSQ provides blockchain platforms with the tools to transition to post-quantum cryptography seamlessly, defending their users and data against tomorrow’s threats today,” said CEO Carlos Moreira.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Sealsq took a dive despite the company’s announcement, hovering in the ‘bearish’ territory.

LAES sentiment and message volume March 27, 2025, as of 1 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Data from Koyfin shows the average price target for Sealsq is $6, implying an upside of 105% from Wednesday’s closing price. There is a sole brokerage recommendation with a ‘Strong Buy’ rating.

Sealsq’s stock has more than halved this year, falling more than 52% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

