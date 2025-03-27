user
user icon

Sealsq Stock Edges Up As It Begins Certification Of Post-Quantum Secure Chip, But Retail Sentiment Takes A Dive

The company plans to release the QS7001 chip before the end of 2025. Sealsq says blockchain platforms like Hedera and WeCan are currently integrating its post-quantum security stack into their core infrastructure.

Sealsq Stock Edges Up As It Begins Certification Of Post-Quantum Secure Chip, But Retail Sentiment Takes A Dive
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 27, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Shares of Sealsq Corp. (LAES) edged up in Wednesday’s after-market trading session, recouping some of the losses from earlier in the day, after a new quantum chip announcement from the company.

Sealsq announced that it had begun the certification process of its post-quantum secure chip, after having finalized its testing. The chip, QS7001, is designed to protect blockchain infrastructures and cryptocurrency wallets.

Sealsq plans to release the QS7001 chip before the end of 2025. The company says blockchain platforms like Hedera and WeCan are currently integrating its post-quantum security stack into their core infrastructure.

Sealsq says its chip uses post-quantum cryptographic (PQC) algorithms to ensure long-term data reliability and transaction integrity.

PQC refers to security measures that are secure against attacks from quantum computers. The effectiveness of existing cryptographic measures, such as SHA-256, RSA, and elliptic curve cryptography (ECC), has increasingly been a subject of debate as quantum computers get more powerful each year.

Chinese researchers using D-Wave Systems (QBTS) have already broken RSA encryption, sparking security concerns.

“With the QS7001 Chip, SEALSQ provides blockchain platforms with the tools to transition to post-quantum cryptography seamlessly, defending their users and data against tomorrow’s threats today,” said CEO Carlos Moreira.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Sealsq took a dive despite the company’s announcement, hovering in the ‘bearish’ territory.

LAES retail sentiment.jpg LAES sentiment and message volume March 27, 2025, as of 1 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Data from Koyfin shows the average price target for Sealsq is $6, implying an upside of 105% from Wednesday’s closing price. There is a sole brokerage recommendation with a ‘Strong Buy’ rating.

Sealsq’s stock has more than halved this year, falling more than 52% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Petco Stock Surges After-Market On Q4 Revenue Beat: Retail’s Optimistic

Petco Stock Surges After-Market On Q4 Revenue Beat: Retail’s Optimistic

Tilray Retail Bulls See Nasdaq Compliance On The Horizon, Shareholder Lawsuit Victory Adds Cheer

Tilray Retail Bulls See Nasdaq Compliance On The Horizon, Shareholder Lawsuit Victory Adds Cheer

DatChat, Zscaler And More: 5 Software Stocks That Attracted Brisk Retail Chatter On Wednesday

DatChat, Zscaler And More: 5 Software Stocks That Attracted Brisk Retail Chatter On Wednesday

GameStop Seeks $1.3B In Convertible Debt To Buy Bitcoin, Shares Drop But Retail Investors Unfazed

GameStop Seeks $1.3B In Convertible Debt To Buy Bitcoin, Shares Drop But Retail Investors Unfazed

MicroVision Stock Plummets On Q4 Miss, But Retail Still Feels Optimistic

MicroVision Stock Plummets On Q4 Miss, But Retail Still Feels Optimistic

Recent Stories

IPL 2025: Quinton de Kock breaks Manish Pandey's 11-year-old record for highest run-chase score in KKR history snt

IPL 2025: Quinton de Kock breaks Manish Pandey's 11-year-old record for highest run-chase score in KKR history

Kerala: Nine drug users infected with HIV due to shared syringes in Malappuram anr

Kerala: Nine drug users infected with HIV due to shared syringes in Malappuram

7th Pay Commission update: West Bengal govt employees may see salaries double soon! gcw

7th Pay Commission update: West Bengal govt employees may see salaries double soon!

UAE Gold Rate on March 27 2025: Rate of 22k 8 gm gold RISES by AED 16 anr

UAE Gold Rate on March 27: Rate of 22k 8 gm gold RISES by AED 16

The most dangerous bowler in IPL history: Sunil Narine to Jasprit Bumrah - legends who redefined T20 cricket snt

The most dangerous bowler in IPL history: Sunil Narine to Jasprit Bumrah - legends who redefined T20 cricket

Recent Videos

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

Video Icon
Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Video Icon
CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Video Icon