Image Credit : instagram

Director Anurag Basu’s multi-starrer Metro... In Dino was released in theatres on July 4. The romantic musical drama hasn’t made a major splash at the box office, with notable earnings seen primarily on Sunday. However, in a surprising turn, the film’s 5-day total has managed to surpass the lifetime earnings of eight other films released in 2025. So far, Metro... In Dino has collected ₹22.15 crore at the Indian box office. While often seen as a sequel to 2007’s Life in a... Metro, the film is more accurately a thematic continuation rather than a direct follow-up.