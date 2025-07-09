- Home
- Entertainment
- Metro...In Dino Box Office Collection Day 5: Aditya Roy Kapur's film beats 8 other 2025 releases
Metro...In Dino Box Office Collection Day 5: Aditya Roy Kapur's film beats 8 other 2025 releases
Metro In Dino’s Day 5 box office collection shows modest growth but manages to surpass the lifetime earnings of eight 2025 releases. Despite a lukewarm response, the film’s performance offers some interesting insights.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Director Anurag Basu’s multi-starrer Metro... In Dino was released in theatres on July 4. The romantic musical drama hasn’t made a major splash at the box office, with notable earnings seen primarily on Sunday. However, in a surprising turn, the film’s 5-day total has managed to surpass the lifetime earnings of eight other films released in 2025. So far, Metro... In Dino has collected ₹22.15 crore at the Indian box office. While often seen as a sequel to 2007’s Life in a... Metro, the film is more accurately a thematic continuation rather than a direct follow-up.
Metro In Dino's 5-Day Collection
Starring Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur, Metro... In Dino opened with Rs 3.5 crore on its first day, followed by Rs 6 crore on Day 2. The film witnessed a decent jump on Sunday, earning Rs 7.25 crore. However, the momentum slowed down in the following days, with collections dropping to Rs 2.5 crore on Day 4 and Rs 2.9 crore on Day 5, as per Sacnilk.com. This brings the total five-day collection to Rs 22.15 crore. The film features an ensemble cast including Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
Metro In Dino Outperforms 8 Films from 2025 in 5 Days
Reports suggest that Metro In Dino's 5-day collection has beaten the lifetime earnings of 8 films released in 2025, including Emergency (20.48 crore), Fateh (18.87 crore), Super Boy of Malegaon (5.35 crore), The Bhootni (10.1 crore), Azad (10 crore), Lovayapa (12 crore), Badass Ravikumar (17.26 crore), and Mere Husband Ki Biwi (12.73 crore). However, it still has a long way to go to enter the list of the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025.