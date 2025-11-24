Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away at 89. His final rites saw attendance from SRK and Salman Khan. Post the funeral, stars like Rekha, Sanjay Khan, Kajol, and Shilpa Shetty visited his residence to offer condolences to his family.

Sanjay Khan, Rekha and actor Zayed Khan visited superstar Dharmendra's house after the actor's demise in Mumbai on Monday. Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89.

Final Rites and Condolences

Dharmendra's final rites were held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai, which was attended by the superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others. Post the final rites, several stars visited the late actor's residence to extend their condolences to the family of Dharmendra. Sanjay Khan, Zayed Khan and Rekha were spotted outside the house of Dharmendra. They were all dressed in white as they mourned the loss of the actor.

A while ago, actresses like Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Shamita Shetty, and Kajol were spotted arriving at Dharmendra's house in Juhu.

The 'He Man's' Final Days

The 'He Man' of Indian Cinema had been unwell for some time. On November 10, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following a deterioration in his health. Two days later, Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital as the family opted for home treatment. Sadly, on November 24, he breathed his last at the age of 89.

Survived By Family

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage. (ANI)