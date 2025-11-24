Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, paid heartfelt tributes to legendary actor Dharmendra following his passing. Anushka called him an icon, while Kohli remembered him as a legend who captivated hearts with his charm.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Pay Tributes

Actor Anushka Sharma paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away in Mumbai on Monday, remembering him as an icon who left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Anushka dropped a picture of the veteran actor on Instagram Story and wrote, "Deeply saddened by Dharamji's passing, a legendary icon whose warmth, talent and grace shaped Indian cinema. His legacy will live on in our hearts. Om Shanti."

Anushka's husband and batter Virat Kohli also paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary actor. "Today, we have lost a legend of Indian cinema who captivated hearts with his charm and his talent," Kohli said in a post on X. Calling Dharmendra "a true icon," the former India captain said the veteran star had touched countless lives through his timeless performances. "A true icon who inspired everyone who watched him. May the family find strength in this tough time. My sincere condolences to the whole family," he noted.

Final Rites Held in Mumbai

Dharmendra's final rites were held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium, attended by superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and others.

A Look at Dharmendra's Iconic Career

Actor Dharmendra starred in several iconic films such as 'Sholay', 'Dharamveer', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Loafer', 'Jugnu', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' and 'Seeta Aur Geeta'. The actor was last seen in the film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.'

Survived By Family

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.