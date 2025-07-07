- Home
'Metro In Dino...' Box office collection day 3: Pankaj Tripathi starrer movie earns THIS
Metro...In Dino rocked the box office on its third day, raking in a cool ₹5.46 crore by Sunday, bringing its total collection to ₹15.38 crore
Metro...In Dino performed well in its first 2 days, earning an estimated ₹9.5 crore in India.
Day 3 box office collection and occupancy for Metro...In Dino are shared here.
Metro... In Dino had a total Hindi occupancy of 39.91% on Sunday. Morning: 15.98%, Afternoon: 46.62%, Evening: 57.14%.
Metro...In Dino earned ~₹5.46 crore in India on its third day. Final figures are awaited.
Metro In Dino opened with ₹3.5 Cr, earned ₹6 Cr on Saturday, and ₹5.88 Cr on Sunday, totaling ₹15.38 Cr.
Metro In Dino is directed by Anurag Basu and produced by T-Series and Anurag Kashyap Films.
Metro...In Dino stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Saswata Chatterjee.
