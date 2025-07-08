- Home
Anurag Basu’s Metro...In Dino opened to a lukewarm response at the box office. Despite its emotional narrative centered on the lives of four couples, the film hasn't quite met expectations in terms of its theatrical performance.
Despite surpassing the lifetime earnings of Life In A Metro, the collection of Metro In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu, is considered below average. The parameters of a film's success have completely changed in the current era. Now, movies in India often recover half their cost on the first day itself. This film hasn't achieved the kind of success it should have. Monday saw a significant drop in its earnings; however, a decline on a working day is considered normal.
A Heartwarming Love Story of 4 Couples
Anurag Basu has returned to the film industry after a gap of eight years. This is a movie that reflects his distinct style. Metro In Dino presents a heartwarming story of four couples from different age groups in parallel timelines. All four stories are crafted with finesse, effectively portraying emotions, which the audience has appreciated. The movie has received positive reviews from critics.
Metro...In Dino's Total Earnings
So far, Metro...In Dino has earned approximately ₹ 1.84 Cr in India on its fourth day. The total earnings of this movie have reached ₹ 18.59 Cr. On Monday, July 7, 2025, the overall Hindi occupancy was 13.89%. Morning shows: 7.82%, afternoon shows: 15.12%, evening shows: 18.74% seats were seen reserved. The occupancy for the night shows will be available by the morning of July 8. This film has become the fifth highest-grossing movie of Sara Ali Khan's career. Topping this list is her film Simmba, which collected ₹ 240.3 Cr.
Details of Metro...In Dino
Metro...In Dino is directed by Anurag Basu and produced by T-Series and Anurag Kashyap Films. It stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Saswata Chatterjee in lead roles.