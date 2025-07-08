Image Credit : instagram

Despite surpassing the lifetime earnings of Life In A Metro, the collection of Metro In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu, is considered below average. The parameters of a film's success have completely changed in the current era. Now, movies in India often recover half their cost on the first day itself. This film hasn't achieved the kind of success it should have. Monday saw a significant drop in its earnings; however, a decline on a working day is considered normal.