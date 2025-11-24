Bollywood is mourning the loss of legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away at 89. Govinda paid an emotional tribute with a vintage picture. His final rites were attended by superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan.

The Bollywood industry is mourning the loss of legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away at 89, with tributes pouring in from celebrities and fans alike. One of them is actor Govinda, who paid an emotional tribute to the veteran actor with a vintage picture.

Tributes and Final Rites

Govinda posted a throwback picture with Dharmendra on Instagram and wrote, "No one can be like you, love you my ustad forever." https://www.instagram.com/p/DRcIoRaDBON/ Govinda was also seen arriving at the cremation ground to offer condolences to the Deol family.

Dharmendra's final rites were held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium, attended by superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and others.

An Illustrious Career

Actor Dharmendra starred in several iconic films such as 'Sholay', 'Dharamveer', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Loafer', 'Jugnu', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' and 'Seeta Aur Geeta'. The actor was last seen in the film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.

Survived By

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.