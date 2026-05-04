Britney Spears has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour DUI charge. The singer will avoid jail time after accepting a 'wet reckless' plea deal, which requires her to complete a DUI class and serve 12 months of probation.

Grammy-winning pop singer Britney Spears has pleaded guilty in her ongoing DUI case following a hearing that took place on Monday morning, reported Variety. Britney entered her plea to a misdemeanour charge of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, suggesting that she would now avoid jail time.

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The singer was charged last week; however, it was not indicated which drug she had taken. According to People, Britney Spears will avoid jail time, given that she has pleaded guilty to a lower charge known as a "wet reckless". This means the defendant will be put on probation for 12 months and complete a DUI class. Notably, Britney remains eligible for the deal as she has not had any prior DUI history nor has she had any crash or injury. Her blood alcohol levels were also low, the report added.

Details of the Arrest

On March 4, Britney Spears was arrested in Ventura County, California. She was booked early the next morning, around 3am. "This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully, this can be the first step in a long-overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time," a representative for the singer said in a statement.

Past Struggles and Conservatorship

Five weeks after the arrest, Spears voluntarily checked into a treatment centre but checked out of the facility last week. It is worth mentioning that Spears, in the past, admitted to issues with substances. She briefly entered rehab at Eric Clapton's Crossroads facility in Antigua in 2007, stated The Hollywood Reporter.

In January 2008, Britney Spears had a very public custody battle with ex-husband Kevin Federline, when she faced several health challenges and was even admitted to the hospital under a temporary psychiatric assessment ruling. The January 2008 hospitalisations led to a conservatorship, leaving her father, Jamie Spears, in charge of making decisions about her career, financial affairs, and her estate. (ANI)