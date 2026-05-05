Designer Manish Malhotra's creations shone at the Met Gala 2026. Karan Johar and American actress Camila Mendes wore his designs. Mendes' mahogany gown was inspired by artist Amrita Sher-Gil's paintings. Malhotra also attended the event.

India's renowned designer Manish Malhotra is undeniably a global name today. Over the years, his creations have been embraced not only by Bollywood's biggest stars but also by international icons from Hollywood and beyond. The excitement around his work was once again on full display on Monday night at the Met Gala 2026, where his signature creativity and craftsmanship continued to capture global attention.

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Not only did Karan Johar pose on the iconic steps of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manish's creation, but popular American actress Camila Mendes was also spotted in an outfit designed by him. Mendes' look was inspired by the paintings of the iconic artist Amrita Sher-Gil. She wore a mahogany custom couture gown that frames fashion as art in motion.

Camila Mendes' Amrita Sher-Gil Inspired Gown

Explaining her look, a post on Manish Malhotra's Instagram page wrote, "Inspired by the women in Amrita Sher-Gil's paintings, our founder and creative director Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) reinterprets the artist's introspective portraits through couture-translating their quiet intensity and presence into form. The gown, structured through a corseted base and hand-ruched in French chiffon, gathers at the hip in a sculptural knot before cascading into a fluid trail. Its surface evokes the texture of dry brushstrokes, rendered in a deep mahogany hue drawn from the artist's palette of Indian reds, browns, and ochres, lending depth and movement to the silhouette. Completed with high jewellery in tourmalines, uncut diamonds, and 18k gold from Manish Malhotra High Jewellery (@manishmalhotrajewellery), the look holds its ground as a study in texture, tone, and presence- where couture meets canvas."

Manish Malhotra's Tribute to Indian Artisans

Notably, Manish also attended Met Gala, marking his second time at the fashion night. This time at MET, Manish paid a tribute to Mumbai and the craftsmen of India through his meaningful ensemble. He donned a Mumbai-inspired couture, consisting of a black bandhgala layered with a 960-hour cape crafted by 50 artisans. (ANI)