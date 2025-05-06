Image Credit : Social Media

Blackpink's Jennie Kim dazzled for the third year running at the Met Gala 2025, further solidifying her status as a world fashion icon. Jennie's impeccable sense of style and elegance make her a favorite at fashion's most significant event.

As a Chanel representative, Jennie keeps causing ripples in the fashion world, cementing her position as a trendsetter on the global scene. Her Met Gala 2025 look not only showcased her style-forward thinking but also her influence on global couture trends as well.