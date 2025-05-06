- Home
- Met Gala 2025: Blackpink’s Jennie slays on red carpet in trend setting iconic black dress
Blackpink’s Jennie slays on red carpet in trend setting iconic black dress making it a fusion of two different outfits. Her chic look is trend setting.
Jennie's Third Met Gala
Blackpink's Jennie Kim dazzled for the third year running at the Met Gala 2025, further solidifying her status as a world fashion icon. Jennie's impeccable sense of style and elegance make her a favorite at fashion's most significant event.
As a Chanel representative, Jennie keeps causing ripples in the fashion world, cementing her position as a trendsetter on the global scene. Her Met Gala 2025 look not only showcased her style-forward thinking but also her influence on global couture trends as well.
The Theme: Superfine – Tailoring Black Style
This year's Met Gala theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," honored the legacy of Black fashion and tailoring over time. Jennie took on the theme in a daring Chanel tuxedo gown, mixing classic European tailoring with haute couture flair.
Jennie's Show-Stopping Look
Jennie's bespoke Chanel tuxedo gown was a sculpted silhouette, pearl detailing, and black-and-white boater hat, homage to Coco Chanel's legendary runway styles of the 1920s and 1930s. The outfit was an immaculate blend of old-school sophistication and contemporary chic, and she was one of the most celebrated celebrities of the evening.
Fans React to Jennie's Red Carpet Moment
Jennie's entire black outfit was a break from her usual Met Gala fashion, presenting a new chapter of her fashion transformation. Fans on social media were quick to compliment her look, with many praising her as "the Human Chanel" and hailing her for being able to pull off luxury outfits so effortlessly.