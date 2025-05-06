Hailey Bieber made heads turn with her effortless fashion and style with this fashion icon on the red carpet due to Justin's absence, Unlike many celeb couple.

Hailey Bieber made a dramatic entry at the Met Gala 2025, catching the limelight by surprise with her understated but exquisite look. She brought no presence of her hubby Justin Bieber but perhaps did not require him to stand beside her in order to be seen by fashion enthusiasts as she sauntered red carpet with old buddy Kendall Jenner.

Hailey Bieber walks on red carpet with THIS fashion icon

Embracing this year's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," Hailey wore a black Saint Laurent mini tuxedo blazer dress. Further protection was attained by coupling the outfit with sheer tights and platform peep-toe slide-on shoes, which formed a slender figure that hung poised at the threshold of sophistication and modernity.

Her dark brown hair was loose and wavy, with a showy side sweep that framed her face. Her makeup was understated but glowing, complete with bronzed contouring and her signature glossy lips, which provided a natural radiance to her overall look.

To add to her getup, Hailey accessorized with stunning Tiffany & Co. diamond pieces of jewelry, a necklace, earrings, and ring. She also had on a watch that was silver and Justin Bieber's stunning engagement ring, quietly flaunting their relationship while he was absent.

Justin Bieber's Absence Fuels Rumors:

Justin Bieber, a regular Met Gala sitter, skipped this year. The two last appeared together on the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala, their first as a couple on the legendary red carpet.

His absence follows public worry and query regarding his well-being, after a recent Instagram post raised eyebrows among fans. Hailey walked down the carpet with confidence, as Justin was reportedly taking Instagram videos, which seemed to suggest that he was not in New York City when the event was occurring.

The Met Gala 2025 Theme: A Celebration of Black Fashion

The Met Gala 2025 theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," is borrowed from Monica Miller's seminal book, Slaves to Fashion. The theme honors the cultural and artistic value of Black fashion and tailoring, and how it adds richness to fashion narratives throughout the world.

It was chaired by the likes of cultural influencers Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, LeBron James, and Anna Wintour and Lewis Hamilton. It was also accompanied by a show after the gala evening by high-profile designers such as Virgil Abloh and Grace Wales Bonner, thus documenting cultural distinction and Black creativity in fashion.

Hailey Bieber's Effortless Cool

Before posing on the Met steps, Hailey was seen exiting The Carlyle Hotel, clutching a martini with effortless ease, and exuding laid-back chic. Solo red carpet appearance at Met Gala 2025 sealed her style icon status, leaving no doubt that she could dominate the red carpet, and with or without Justin Bieber