Air India replied, saying the gate change was due to operational reasons and that notifications were sent to Meerra’s registered contact. The airline acknowledged the stress caused and offered assistance for her rebooked flight. The exchange has fueled online debate about airline service standards and passenger communication in India.

Dear Ms. Chopra, we understand that missing a flight can be quite stressful. The gate was changed due to operational reasons, and a notification regarding the change was sent to your registered contact details. Since you have now booked a different flight, please let us know if… — Air India (@airindia) February 16, 2026