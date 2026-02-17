Meerra Chopraa Calls Out Air India After Missing Flight, Claims Staff Harassment
Actor Meerra Chopraa, cousin of Priyanka Chopra, slammed Air India on social media after missing her domestic flight due to a gate change. She alleged harassment by airline staff and poor communication.
Meerra Chopraa Alleges Flight Hassle with Air India
Actor Meerra Chopraa, cousin of Priyanka Chopra, shared a distressing experience with Air India. She claimed she missed her domestic flight despite being at the airport, citing a gate change she wasn’t informed about. She described the incident as “torture and harassment” by airline staff, sparking conversations on social media.
Passenger Frustration Over Airline Staff
Meerra criticised Air India’s staff for lack of preparedness and professionalism. She questioned how passengers could rely on the airline for travel and business, calling the staff “untrained” and incapable of handling crisis situations. Her post highlighted frustrations many travelers face with last-minute operational changes and poor communication.
Can domestic travel ever be comfortable. @airindia i missed my flight sitting at the airport. You changed the gate without informing, no call, no email, no call. Booked a new flight and nobody frm @airindia is bothered to help regarding a new flight. Tortured and harrased by…
— Meerra Chopraa (@MeerraChopra) February 16, 2026
Air India Responds to Allegations
Air India replied, saying the gate change was due to operational reasons and that notifications were sent to Meerra’s registered contact. The airline acknowledged the stress caused and offered assistance for her rebooked flight. The exchange has fueled online debate about airline service standards and passenger communication in India.
Dear Ms. Chopra, we understand that missing a flight can be quite stressful. The gate was changed due to operational reasons, and a notification regarding the change was sent to your registered contact details. Since you have now booked a different flight, please let us know if…
— Air India (@airindia) February 16, 2026
