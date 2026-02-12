- Home
- Entertainment
- Priyanka Chopra Finally Responds to Questions About Marriage and Age Gap With Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Finally Responds to Questions About Marriage and Age Gap With Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas relationship: In a Variety interview, Priyanka Chopra got real about her marriage, the age gap with hubby Nick Jonas, and questions about their intercultural relationship.
What did Priyanka Chopra say about the marriage speculations?
On marriage rumors, Priyanka told Variety, "We've been married eight years... If people want to wait for it to break, that's their choice." She's 10 years older than Nick.
Priyanka Chopra's reaction to intercultural marriage and age gap
Their Dec 2018 wedding was intercultural. Priyanka admitted she was unsure at first. "We got married very quickly, in just six months... Everything felt so unbelievable."
Priyanka Chopra's revelation on what she said about Nick Jonas's simplicity
Priyanka on Nick's sincerity: "Nick is a very genuine person... He always stays true. That's what inspires me." She credits his balanced, down-to-earth parents.
Priyanka Chopra's life changed after the birth of Malti Marie
In Jan 2022, their daughter Malti Marie was born via surrogacy. Priyanka has often said motherhood completely changed her life. Their bond is based on respect and family.
Priyanka Chopra's Upcoming Projects
Priyanka will be in S.S. Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' with Mahesh Babu, releasing April 7, 2027. She might also be in 'Krrish 4', reportedly directed by Hrithik Roshan.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.