Shashi Tharoor and Priyanka Chopra's Harvard Meet

Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and actress Priyanka Chopra recently aattended ndia Conference 2026 at Harvard University in the United States as speakers. At the sidelines of the event, the two met and had a conversation. On Monday, Shashi shared pictures from their meeting with Priyanka, praising her highly.

"Caught up with @priyankachopra (after more than a decade) in the wings at @Harvard backstage, just before her appearance as the closing keynote of the @HarvardIndConf. Remarkable to see (and hear) how well she is doing! She has made India proud by conquering a stage on which Indians rarely get to appear. And of course she looks stunning, appears perfectly poised and sounds thoughtful and wise -- what's not to be proud of?! (That's my aide Narayan in the second pic, looking pleased as Punch!)," he wrote on X.

Caught up with @priyankachopra (after more than a decade) in the wings at @Harvard backstage, just before her appearance as the closing keynote of the @HarvardIndConf. Remarkable to see (and hear) how well she is doing! She has made India proud by conquering a stage on which… pic.twitter.com/wCTAYPJugT — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 15, 2026

Priyanka responded to Shashi Tharoor with words of praise. "It was so good to see you again @ShashiTharoor Sir. Have always had such admiration for the orator that you are but as well for your clap backs,. thank you so much for staying for my panel and your wisdom. Hope you feel better soon and our paths cross again," she posted on X.

Priyanka Chopra's Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Priyanka will be seen as one of the leads in SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi', co-starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film's title was officially announced at the grand GlobeTrotter event, held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, last year in November. The teaser was also shown on a huge screen, which gave a sneak peek into the film, which will be released in 2027.

She will also be seen in 'The Bluff', where she plays a 19th-century Caribbean pirate. The movie is set to release on February 25. The film is directed by Frank E Flowers with a script he co-wrote with Joe Ballarini. It brings an epic period thriller to life, set in the uniquely historical and culturally rich Cayman Islands, featuring stunning real-world locations, including the Skull Cave and the iconic bluff. (ANI)