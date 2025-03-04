Meenakshi Chaudhary caught in FAKE NEWS controversy as AP brand ambassador; Here’s what we know

After starring in the movie GOAT, Meenakshi Chaudhary's name is frequently in the news. Now, her name is associated with a controversial news story from the Andhra government.

article_image1
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 9:26 AM IST

Meenakshi Chaudhary's name has been famous since last year. Last year, Meenakshi Chaudhary starred in big movies like Guntur Kaaram and GOAT. She achieved great success with the Lucky Bhaskar movie. At the beginning of this year, the movie Sankranthiki Vastunnaanu, in which she starred, was released and became a blockbuster hit.

article_image2

This movie collected 300 crores at the box office. With this, Meenakshi Chaudhary's career is at its peak. Currently, Meenakshi is getting opportunities in many crazy movies. The movie Sankranthiki Vastunnaanu is in the news again.

article_image3

This movie, which created a storm in theaters, is now creating records on OTT as well. With this, Meenakshi Chaudhary is a hot topic on social media. Meenakshi, who has gained a place in the news through her movies, has also been caught up in fake news.

article_image4

There was news that the Andhra Pradesh government has appointed Meenakshi Chaudhary as the brand ambassador for women empowerment. This news surprised everyone. Actresses like Samantha and Poonam Kaur have already been appointed as brand ambassadors by the governments. Similarly, there was news that Meenakshi also got an opportunity. With this, Meenakshi became trending on social media. But the fact-checking department in the Andhra Pradesh government has denied these news. They have said that the news that Meenakshi Chaudhary has been appointed as the brand ambassador is false. Overall, it can be said that Meenakshi got the necessary publicity from this fake news.

