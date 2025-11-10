Mary Kom to Neerja: 7 Bollywood Biopics That Inspired Audiences with True Stories
Bollywood biopics bring real-life heroes to the big screen, showcasing their struggles, triumphs, and unwavering spirit. These films inspire audiences, celebrating courage, determination, and extraordinary journeys that leave a lasting impact.
1. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)
Biopics in Bollywood have the power to move, motivate, and mesmerize. By bringing real-life heroes and their incredible journeys to the big screen, these films inspire millions and remind us of the triumph of courage, determination, and perseverance. Here’s a look at 7 Bollywood biopics that captured hearts and inspired audiences:
1. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)
Based on: Milkha Singh
This sports drama chronicles the life of India’s legendary sprinter, Milkha Singh, famously known as the “Flying Sikh.” From the horrors of Partition to international glory, Farhan Akhtar’s compelling performance captured Milkha’s relentless spirit and determination, making it one of Bollywood’s most inspiring biopics.
2. Mary Kom (2014)
Based on: Mary Kom
Priyanka Chopra delivered a powerhouse performance as the world-renowned boxer Mary Kom. The film not only celebrates her achievements in the ring but also her struggles as a mother and athlete, inspiring young women across India to chase their dreams fearlessly.
5. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)
Based on: M.S. Dhoni
Sushant Singh Rajput brought to life the journey of India’s iconic cricket captain, M.S. Dhoni. From his early struggles in Ranchi to leading India to World Cup glory, the film portrays determination, leadership, and humility, inspiring sports enthusiasts everywhere.
4. Dangal (2016)
Based on: Mahavir Singh Phogat & his daughters
Aamir Khan stars in this inspiring sports biopic about a father who defied societal norms to train his daughters, Geeta and Babita Phogat, into world-class wrestlers. Dangal resonates with audiences for its message of perseverance, gender equality, and family support.
6. Shershaah (2021)
Based on: Captain Vikram Batra
This action-packed biopic stars Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra, a hero of the Kargil War. Shershaah showcases valor, patriotism, and sacrifice, reminding audiences of the courage and dedication of India’s soldiers.
7. 83 (2021)
Based on: India’s 1983 Cricket World Cup Victory
Ranveer Singh stars as Kapil Dev in this nostalgic retelling of India’s historic 1983 Cricket World Cup win. The film celebrates teamwork, determination, and the spirit of victory, inspiring generations of cricket fans and sports lovers alike.
3. Neerja (2016)
Based on: Neerja Bhanot
This gripping drama tells the story of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot, who sacrificed her life to save passengers during a hijacking. Sonam Kapoor’s heartfelt portrayal immortalized Neerja’s courage, making it a must-watch tale of bravery and selflessness.