RRR, Pushpa 2 to Jawan: 7 Highest-Grossing Indian Films of All Time
From Dangal’s emotional storytelling to RRR’s global triumph, Indian cinema continues to break barriers, captivating audiences worldwide with powerful narratives, star performances, and record-shattering box-office collections.
Highest-Grossing Indian Films
Indian cinema has grown beyond borders, captivating audiences worldwide with its powerful storytelling, stellar performances, and grand production values. Over the years, several films have shattered box-office records, setting new benchmarks for the industry. From emotional dramas to epic action blockbusters, here’s a look at the seven highest-grossing Indian films of all time.
1. Dangal (2016)
Aamir Khan’s Dangal stands tall as the highest-grossing Indian film ever, collecting a staggering ₹2,024 crore worldwide. Based on the inspiring true story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita, the film resonated deeply with audiences across India and China. Its emotional depth and universal theme of perseverance turned it into a global phenomenon.
2. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)
S. S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion redefined Indian cinema with its scale, storytelling, and visual effects. Grossing around ₹1,742 crore, the film became a cultural landmark, leaving audiences with unforgettable moments like “Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?” It remains one of the most celebrated Indian films worldwide.
3. Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024)
Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule stormed into theatres in 2024 and quickly climbed the charts with a whopping ₹1,642 crore collection. The sequel built on the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise, combining action, drama, and unforgettable dialogues that captivated fans globally.
4. RRR (2022)
Another S. S. Rajamouli masterpiece, RRR, brought together N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan in a fictional tale of friendship and revolution. With a collection of approximately ₹1,250 crore, the film gained international acclaim and even won an Oscar for “Naatu Naatu.” Its larger-than-life storytelling cemented Rajamouli’s reputation as one of India’s finest directors.
5. K.G.F: Chapter 2 (2022)
The Kannada film K.G.F: Chapter 2 featuring Yash turned into a nationwide sensation. With a total gross of ₹1,200 crore, it showcased how regional cinema could achieve pan-India success. The movie’s stylish presentation, gripping action, and powerful performances made it a modern classic.
6. Jawan (2023)
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan delivered a thunderous comeback, collecting around ₹1,160 crore worldwide. Directed by Atlee, the action-packed film combined high-octane drama with a strong social message. SRK’s dual roles and the film’s emotional depth made it a massive crowd-puller across languages.
7. Pathaan (2023)
Before Jawan, SRK had already broken records with Pathaan, which grossed approximately ₹1,050 crore. The spy-action thriller marked his grand return to the big screen, and fans worldwide celebrated the revival of Bollywood’s “King.” Its success set the stage for SRK’s phenomenal 2023.