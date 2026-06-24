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Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Stunning Rs 10 Crore Chennai Home That Exudes Luxury And Elegance - PHOTOS
Trisha Krishnan owns a stunning Rs 10 crore swanky home in Chennai. From luxury interiors to a lavish walk-in closet, her house exudes warmth, comfort, and style. Take a look at the inside photos right here. Keep scrolling!
Of love and luxury!
South superstar and one of the most celebrated actresses, Trisha Krishnan, lives in a swanky Rs 10 crore house in Chennai, located in a prime location. Her home is a perfect blend of harmony and some old-school charm, so let's offer you a virtual home tour of her swanky villa.
For baby dog!
Trisha loves dogs, and she likes to keep her place super friendly for them. From embroidered rugs to classy wooden floors, her house has just the right warmth.
Of colours and contrast!
Trisha loves colours, and her house is proof of that. She has a massive, dusty orange-coloured couch with matching pillows to add a pop of colour to the interiors.
Decor it right!
Trisha's house has many artistic elements, from glass sashes, wooden panels, classy rugs, and cute flower arrangements.
Another one!
She also has a funky purple coloured couch for her baby dog to chill.
Outer spacious spaces!
Trisha's house is lavish and has a humongous space. She often celebrates her dog's birthdays on the terrace that is well-lit and decorated.
Rusty stairways!
Her home has just the right combination of rusty wooden furniture and some modern aesthetics. Did you love her humble abode? Let us know!
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