In a recent interview, Akshay Kumar opened up on why he wanted to slap himself, revealing a shocking reason. The Khiladi Kumar also opened up on how he pursued other people's opinions of him when it came to doing films. Keep scrolling to know more.

Akshay Kumar is one of the most loved and celebrated actors in Bollywood. He has impressed us all with his decades of career in the film industry by doing extraordinary roles. Kumar is versatile, and there's no denying that. From comedy to social issues to his trademark genre - action, he knows what he is doing and does it right, most of the time. However, there was a time in his career when nothing worked with the star.

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Kumar Reflects On His Film Choices

He still stars in the maximum number of films in a year, but that winning validation seems a bit away for now. Shedding some light on the same Kumar, in a recent interview, opened up about why he wanted to slap himself. Yes, you read that right. Talking about doing a string of action films, he told PTI, “Thirty-five years are a long time.It is a one in a billion or million chance to have 35 years of career. I hope I go further and cross 40. The prayer is that I keep shooting just five minutes before my death. Initially, when I came to the industry, I only wanted to make money.”

On Why He Wanted To Slap Himself

“But after that decade, when I saw my films, I felt like slapping myself. I had only done action roles and nobody thought I was capable of anything else. I realised that I needed to transform myself and I wanted to do different characters. I then did Hera Pheri', 'Dhadkan, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Toilet...Ek Prem Katha and Padman. I have kept transforming myself,” he added.

On The Work Front

Kumar's upcoming Hindi-language comedy-action film Welcome to the Jungle is scheduled to release in theaters on June 26, 2026. The film is. amulti-starrer affair, featuring Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, and Bhagya Bhanushali, among others.