Actress Malaika Arora celebrated her 50th birthday surrounded by family and friends, including sister Amrita Arora and son Arhaan Khan. She shared heartfelt moments from the celebration, expressing gratitude for all the love.
Malaika Arora Rings in Her 50th Birthday with Family and Friends
Actress Malaika Arora turned 50 on Thursday and marked the milestone in the presence of her closest ones, sister Amrita Arora, son Arhaan Khan, and several dear friends. The celebration was filled with laughter, music, and memories that reflected her vibrant spirit and love for life.
‘My Heart Is Full,’ Says Malaika Arora
Taking to social media, Malaika shared glimpses from her special day, expressing gratitude for the love and warm wishes. She was seen cutting her birthday cake, dancing joyfully, and engaging in fun games with her guests. “My heart is full. Thank you all for the love, the wishes, and for making my 50th truly special,” she wrote in her heartfelt caption.
Karan Johar’s Heartfelt Birthday Wish
Among those who showered Malaika with love was filmmaker Karan Johar. Sharing a sweet message online, he called her “the girl with a large heart, sublime soul and a yaaron ka yaar.” Karan added, “I love you so much, Malla! So many memories and so many more to come. Have a blessed decade ahead!”
Arjun Kapoor’s Warm Message from Afar
Malaika’s former boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, also took to social media to extend his wishes. Posting a radiant sun-kissed picture of Malaika in Paris with the Eiffel Tower behind her, he wrote, “Happy Birthday @malaikaaroraofficial. Keep soaring, keep smiling & always keep seeking.” His gesture touched fans, who appreciated the maturity and warmth in his message.
A Look Back at Malaika and Arjun’s Relationship
Malaika and Arjun reportedly dated for around six years before parting ways. Their relationship often made headlines for its openness and mutual respect. Arjun later confirmed their breakup during the promotions of his film Singham Again, when he humorously remarked, “Nahi nahi, abhi single hun,” after being asked about Malaika.