Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora may have parted ways over a year ago, but their friendship continues to turn heads. On Malaika's 52nd birthday, Arjun took to Instagram and extended his warm greetings to his ex-girlfriend.



"Happy birthday @malaikaaroraofficial keep soaring keep smiling and always keep seeking," Arjun wrote.

He also shared a throwback picture of Malaika from their trip to Paris.





All about Malaika and Arjun

Malaika and Arjun's romance has become one of Bollywood's most talked-about love stories. Their story, from friendship to infatuation and final separation, has captivated the public's interest. The couple allegedly started dating in 2018, following Malaika's divorce from Arbaaz Khan in 2016. However, their relationship remained discreet at first, with both stars keeping their personal lives out of the media glare. They gradually began to make public appearances together, with glimpses of their relationship shared on social media platforms.



As their romance grew, Arjun and Malaika were regularly spotted together at gatherings, on holidays, and enjoying festivals. Their connection was obvious, and many began to adore their relationship.

In October 2024, while promoting his film Singham Again, Arjun Kapoor officially acknowledged their split, saying, "Main abhi single hoon," which means to "I am single now." Many people were surprised by the revelation, especially because the pair had been together for over six years.

Despite their separation, Arjun and Malaika have had a friendly connection. In September 2025, they were spotted exchanging a heartfelt hug at the premiere of the film Homebound, indicating mutual regard and friendliness.