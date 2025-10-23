- Home
Malaika Arora Birthday: Bollywood star Malaika Arora turns 52 today. Known for her stunning dance moves, disciplined lifestyle, and timeless beauty, she continues to inspire fans with her grace and fitness
Early Life and Background
Malaika Arora was born in 1973 in Thane, Maharashtra, to Joyce Polycarp, a Malayali Christian mother, and Anil Arora, a Punjabi father working in the merchant navy. Growing up in a middle-class family, she began working at 17. Her first major break came as a video jockey on MTV, where shows like Club MTV, Love Line, and Style Check made her an instant favourite among the youth. Her charm and presence soon opened doors to modelling and acting opportunities.
Rise to Fame in Bollywood
Malaika gained recognition with her dance performances in films, most notably the iconic “Chaiyya Chaiyya” in Dil Se, where she danced atop a moving train alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Her skill and charisma led to several memorable item numbers including “Kaal Dhamaal,” “Maahi Ve,” “Munni Badnaam Hui,” and “Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha,” cementing her status as one of Bollywood’s top dancers. Her dance number in ‘Kaal’ with Shah Rukh Khan is also etched in popular memory. Recently she danced alongside Rashmika Mandanna for an item number in ‘Thamma’ which too went viral.
Television Career and Entrepreneurship
Apart from films, Malaika successfully ventured into television, appearing as a host and judge on popular reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India’s Got Talent, and India’s Best Dancer. In addition to her entertainment career, she has explored entrepreneurship, further expanding her professional portfolio.
Personal Life and Lifestyle
Malaika was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, and they share a son, Arhaan, born in 2002. The couple divorced in 2017. She was also in a long term relationship with Arjun Kapoor. However, the couple called it quits over unknown reasons.
Net Worth
Known for her disciplined lifestyle and age-defying looks, she frequently shares her fitness routines and dietary habits in interviews. Her estimated net worth is around Rs 100 crore, and she continues to inspire many with her fitness, talent, and elegance.