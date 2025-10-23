Image Credit : Film

Malaika gained recognition with her dance performances in films, most notably the iconic “Chaiyya Chaiyya” in Dil Se, where she danced atop a moving train alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Her skill and charisma led to several memorable item numbers including “Kaal Dhamaal,” “Maahi Ve,” “Munni Badnaam Hui,” and “Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha,” cementing her status as one of Bollywood’s top dancers. Her dance number in ‘Kaal’ with Shah Rukh Khan is also etched in popular memory. Recently she danced alongside Rashmika Mandanna for an item number in ‘Thamma’ which too went viral.