- Home
- Entertainment
- Malaika Arora Turned 50 Or 52? Netizens Dig Up Her Past Birthday Post; Know What They Found
Malaika Arora Turned 50 Or 52? Netizens Dig Up Her Past Birthday Post; Know What They Found
Malaika Arora celebrated her 50th birthday in Goa and addressed ageing rumours. She expressed her gratitude for the support and shared a poignant statement from Arjun Kapoor about her current endeavours in the entertainment industry.
Malaika Arora Turns 50 Or 52?
Malaika Arora turned 50 on October 23 in Goa. However, confusion emerged online when some netizens said she celebrated her 46th birthday in 2019, sparking questions about her actual age. If she was 46 in 2019, simple maths shows she should be 52 this year, given her birth year of 1973.
Malaika Arora Responds to Age Rumours
A few days after the party, Malaika addressed the allegations about her age. On October 26, she posted images from her birthday celebrations and expressed thanks for the love and wishes she got. She wrote, "My heart is full. Thank you all for the love, the wishes, and for making my 50th truly special." Her message discreetly verified that she is fifty years old.
Malaika Arora Responds to Age Rumours
Malaika also thanked everyone who assisted in the planning of her event. She complimented @amuaroraofficial and her pals who attended the celebrations, saying she couldn't have wished for more. This clarification brought an end to the continuous speculation over her true age.
Arjun Kapoor's heartfelt birthday message
On Malaika's birthday, her former lover Arjun Kapoor sent a heartfelt message on Instagram. He shared a snapshot of Malaika sitting on a balcony with the Eiffel Tower in the background during their vacation together. His caption read: "Happy birthday, @malaikaaroraofficial. Keep rising, smiling, and seeking...
Malaika's Recent Work Ventures
Professionally, Malaika recently wowed fans with her performance in Thamma's song video "Poison Baby." She is also presently starring on the reality program "Pitch To Get Rich" with Karan Johar. Her involvement in these ventures demonstrates her ongoing relevance and attractiveness in the entertainment business.
Malaika's Recent Work Ventures
Malaika's public declaration of her age has allayed any concerns among fans and admirers. Her thanks to those who celebrated with her displays a feeling of satisfaction and appreciation as she embarks on this milestone year.