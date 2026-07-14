Malaika Arora To Gauri Khan: Bollywood Celebs Who Own Restaurants and Cafés
Do you love exploring food? Then you must visit these fancy restaurants owned by Indian celebrities that scream luxury, taste, and style. Keep scrolling to know more.
The 'taste' of luxury!
Nothing beats the feeling of enjoying a hearty meal at a fancy restaurant. Yes, you read that right. From tasty dishes to luxe decor, your favourite celeb's restaurant has it all. Keep scrolling to know more.
Malaika Arora
Malaika co-owns Scarlett House, a stunning European-style restaurant and café situated in a renovated bungalow in Pali Village, Bandra.
Gauri Khan
Gauri owns Torii, a lavish fine-dining Asian restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. She has designed the interior by herself.
Karan Johar
Karan has co-founded Neuma, an gorgeous, fine-dining establishment housed in a beautifully restored colonial-era bungalow in Colaba, Mumbai.
Shilpa Shetty
We have all heard of this one. Yes, Shilpa co-owns Bastian, a swanky, celebrity-favorite restaurant chain famous for its seafood, vegan options, and delicious desserts.
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