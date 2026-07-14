In a now-viral video, Raveena Tandon was seen gifting her gold earrings to a paparazzi at the airport, winning hearts online. Keep scrolling to know more.

Raveena Tandon is one of the most loved and celebrated actors who was the 90s diva and made millions of hearts beat with her impeccable acting skills, nature, witty remarks, and big heart. The style icon was always known for speaking her mind, and she continues to pass those values to her daughter, Rasha Thadani.

Raveena's Sweet Gesture

Now, a video of the actress is going viral on social media, in which she is seen gifting her gold earrings to paparazzi. Yes, you read that right. In the video, one can see Raveen taking off her earrings and handing them over to a pap's hand after a brief interaction. This gesture of hers won hearts on social media. Take a look at the video.

Fan's React

As soon as this video went viral, the fans were quick to react. One wrote, “Waaao.” Another wrote, “Lovly.” One more fan commented, “Wowowo.” One more wrote, “She is looking so stunning and adorable.”

On The Work Front

Raveena was last seen in Welcome To The Jungle. This film, also starring Akshay Kumar and an ensemble cast, did exceptionally well at the box office.