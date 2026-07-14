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Shah Rukh Khan Can Add Two More Floors At Mannat; Supreme Court Rejects Plea Against Mannat's Coastal Zone Clearance
The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition challenging the CRZ clearance for the expansion of Shah Rukh Khan's iconic Mumbai home, Mannat. The verdict allows the planned construction to proceed after authorities found legal compliance
Supreme Court Upholds Mannat Expansion Approval
The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea challenging the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance granted for the addition of two floors to Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai residence, Mannat. A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant upheld the National Green Tribunal's earlier decision, observing that the concerned authorities had found substantial compliance with environmental regulations. With the challenge rejected, the renovation work can now move forward.
Court Says Celebrity Status Had No Role
During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel argued that the matter should not receive special treatment because it involved a well-known actor. The lawyer also pointed to the petitioner's role in exposing the Adarsh Housing Society scam. However, the Supreme Court clarified that its decision was based solely on legal merits and not on Shah Rukh Khan's public profile. The judges emphasized that celebrity status had no influence on the outcome.
Shah Rukh Khan's Busy Year On and Off Screen
Apart from the legal victory, Shah Rukh Khan recently strengthened his real estate portfolio by acquiring full ownership of his early marital home in Delhi's Panchsheel Park after purchasing its remaining floors for around Rs 37 crore. Professionally, the actor is preparing for the release of King, which features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and Abhay Verma. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.
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