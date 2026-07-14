During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel argued that the matter should not receive special treatment because it involved a well-known actor. The lawyer also pointed to the petitioner's role in exposing the Adarsh Housing Society scam. However, the Supreme Court clarified that its decision was based solely on legal merits and not on Shah Rukh Khan's public profile. The judges emphasized that celebrity status had no influence on the outcome.

Shah Rukh Khan's Busy Year On and Off Screen

Apart from the legal victory, Shah Rukh Khan recently strengthened his real estate portfolio by acquiring full ownership of his early marital home in Delhi's Panchsheel Park after purchasing its remaining floors for around Rs 37 crore. Professionally, the actor is preparing for the release of King, which features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and Abhay Verma. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.