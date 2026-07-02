Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan are celebrating the unveiling of Shah Rukh Khan's Knight Riders cricket stadium in Los Angeles. SRK called it a dream turned reality, thanking supporters for the new home of the LA Knight Riders franchise.

Producer Gauri Khan and her daughter, actor Suhana Khan, are celebrating following the unveiling of Shah Rukh Khan and the Knight Riders Group's cricket stadium at the Fairplex in Pomona, Los Angeles, California.

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In an Instagram post, a proud Gauri Khan cheered for her superstar husband and wrote, "Yaaay so proud!! What started as a dream for the Knight Riders is now a reality. Welcoming you all to the Knight Riders Cricket Ground, LA!!" https://www.instagram.com/p/DaSTMD4IJFY/ On the other hand, Suhana Khan also shared her reaction to what she described as a "special moment", noting that the stadium was unveiled on the same date as the birth anniversary of SRK's mother. "The Knight Riders Cricket Ground in LA! what a special moment. Made even more meaningful knowing it happened on your mom's birthday," she wrote on Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/DaShdunIWhq/

SRK calls it a 'dream turned reality'

On Wednesday, the 'Jawan' star, who co-owns the Los Angeles Knight Riders franchise, shared his happiness on social media as a project that started as a "dream" finally became a reality. Calling it a place for sports, entertainment and families, SRK also thanked everyone who supported the journey. "What started as a dream... turns into reality today. Welcoming you all to the Knight Riders Cricket Ground, LA. A place built not just for sports but also entertainment and for families... and memories that last forever. Special thanks to Jaybhai who has been too kind through this journey @JayShah, & @ICC and @Sanjog_G for being so supportive."

"This is for LA, for cricket fans across the globe, and for the Knight Riders family. Believe in Purple and Gold. Welcome to the home of @LA_KnightRiders," he added. https://x.com/iamsrk/status/2072423575244743045 The venue will become the home ground of the Los Angeles Knight Riders and will stage the franchise's first-ever home match in Major League Cricket. (ANI)