5 7 Image Credit : Inastagram

Malaika admits that the trolling used to bother her in the beginning. But she says your perspective on life changes as you get older. 'With age, you get a better view of the world. You stop reacting to every small noise. If someone is criticising you, it shows their character, not yours. My happiness is my own now, I don't need to put it up for public debate,' Malaika argues.