Malaika Arora is ‘shaken’ and had 'stitches' after the car accident; read details

Malaika Arora is being treated at the Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai. A source close to Malaika told a news outlet that the encounter has left the model shaken.

Malaika Arora was taken to the hospital after being injured in an accident. Her vehicle was involved in an accident when the driver apparently lost balance and collided with three other cars at the Mumbai-Pune motorway near Khopoli.

Khopoli police allegedly told a news source that the collision occurred at the 38km stretch on the Mumbai-Pune expressway, which is known for being an accident-prone location. "Three automobiles collided and all three vehicles sustained damage. Because the motorists drove away soon after the accident, it is unclear what type of injuries were sustained," a police inspector stated. It was also claimed that a FIR would be filed to examine the mishap thoroughly.

Malaika's Range Rover was trapped between two tourist vehicles, according to reports. Assistant police inspector Haresh Kalsekar stated that they had gotten the registration numbers for all three vehicles and immediately contacted the owners to see what had occurred. Malaika had travelled this afternoon to attend a fashion event in Pune.