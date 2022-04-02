Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora is ‘shaken’ and had 'stitches' after the car accident; read details

    First Published Apr 2, 2022, 11:31 PM IST

    Malaika Arora is being treated at the Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai. A source close to Malaika told a news outlet that the encounter has left the model shaken. 

    Malaika Arora was taken to the hospital after being injured in an accident. Her vehicle was involved in an accident when the driver apparently lost balance and collided with three other cars at the Mumbai-Pune motorway near Khopoli. 

    Malaika is being treated at the Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai. A source close to Malaika told a news outlet that the encounter had disturbed the model.

    Khopoli police allegedly told a news source that the collision occurred at the 38km stretch on the Mumbai-Pune expressway, which is known for being an accident-prone location. "Three automobiles collided and all three vehicles sustained damage. Because the motorists drove away soon after the accident, it is unclear what type of injuries were sustained," a police inspector stated. It was also claimed that a FIR would be filed to examine the mishap thoroughly.

    Malaika's Range Rover was trapped between two tourist vehicles, according to reports. Assistant police inspector Haresh Kalsekar stated that they had gotten the registration numbers for all three vehicles and immediately contacted the owners to see what had occurred. Malaika had travelled this afternoon to attend a fashion event in Pune. Also Read: Did Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have a secret wedding?

    According to reports, Malaika's friend said, “Malaika is shaken by the incident but doing okay. She has had a few stitches and is doing okay. She didn’t have any major head injury as she had a cushion next to her head." Also Read:Sara Ali Khan sizzles in swimwear at her beach vacay; see pics

     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AJ Styles on Cody Rhodes rumoured World Wrestling Entertainment WWE return at WrestleMania 38: I'll believe it when I see it-ayh

    AJ Styles on Cody Rhodes' rumoured WWE return: "I'll believe it when I see it"

    Did Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt have a secret wedding drb

    Did Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have a secret wedding?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Never give up on your dreams - Emotional Pravin Tambe after watching his biopic with Kolkata Knight Riders, KKR-ayh

    "Never give up on your dreams" - Tambe after watching his biopic

    World Wrestling Entertainment WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 1 preview/predictions: Charlotte Falir-Ronda Rousey main event; surprise Cody Rhodes return on cards-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 1 predictions: Charlotte-Ronda main event; surprise return on cards

    Shahid Kapoor's hilarious post on the viral Instagram coffee trend will make your day; watch - gps

    Shahid Kapoor's hilarious post on the viral Instagram coffee trend will make your day; watch

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs DC: Shubman Gill-Lockie Ferguson show gives Gujarat Titans 2nd season win over Delhi Capitals; Twitter exuberated-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs DC: Gill-Ferguson show gives Gujarat 2nd season win; Twitter exuberated

    Malaika Arora injured in car accident, in hospital; here's what family has to say RBA

    Malaika Arora injured in car accident, currently in hospital; here's what family has to say

    India is not sending soldiers to Sri Lanka; Indian mission calls out fake news

    India is not sending soldiers to Sri Lanka; Indian mission calls out fake news

    Meet CornerShot lethal weapon with an eye ordered by Indian Army, J&K Police

    Meet CornerShot, the lethal weapon that will give soldiers an edge

    tennis Medvedev likely to miss French Open after hernia surgery to sideline Russian for 1-2 months snt

    Medvedev likely to miss French Open after hernia surgery to sideline Russian for 1-2 months

    Recent Videos

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon