Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora's no-makeup look in Chicago, surprises fans (Pictures)

    First Published Mar 21, 2022, 5:17 PM IST

    Malaika Arora has taken over the USA, from New York to Chicago and now San Francisco; her Instagram stories have delighted fans

    After spending time with son Arhaan Khan in New York City, Malaika Arora went to Chicago for an event where she was seen enjoying the weather and hospitality of a hotel near O'Hare Aiport. 
     

    In one of her Instagram stories, she shared a picture without make-up where we can see her amazing/glowing skin and perfect hair. She also captioned it, "perfect weather for hair n skin."
     

     In one of the pictures, she was seen in a stunning white strapped dress featuring a risqué thigh-high slit on the side. Malaika kept her hair open and her make-up game on point. 
     

    Malaika finished her outfit with a long checkered jacket and white shoes and was seen taking lovely mirror pictures with fans. Malaika looked stunning in her white gown. Also Read: Watch: Malaika Arora's hot pictures in sexy outfits will make your weekend

    Malaika donned simple accessories and white pointed high heels that matched rectangle-shaped ornate gold earrings, multiple statement rings, and a massive gold bracelet. A centre part completed her hairstyle and open tresses done with curled ends. Also Read: Why is Malaika Arora in New York? Check out her latest pictures

    Malaika has also been sharing pictures from her latest USA's visit on her social media page. The 46-year-old actress shared a photo of the 'West Coast sunsets,' a gorgeous selfie, and a picture of herself lounging with her make-up artist and her manager.  Also Read: World Water Day 2022: Malaika Arora shows us how to drink water correctly (Learn)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here's what Juhi Chawla feels about Aryan Khan, Suhana and Jhanvi Mehta representing KKR Kolkata Knight Riders-ayh

    Here's what Juhi Chawla feels about Aryan, Suhana and Jhanvi representing KKR

    Bengali readers Fascinated by Bong Trend- the new creation of Bangla Hunt to entertain the Bengali Community

    Bengali readers Fascinated by Bong Trend- the new creation of Bangla Hunt to entertain the Bengali Community

    Watch Urfi Javed running a marathon in heels backless top and white shorts drb

    Watch Urfi Javed running a marathon in heels, backless top and white shorts

    Daddy Yankee declares his retirement announces it with farewell tour of new Legendaddy album drb

    Daddy Yankee declares his retirement; announces it with farewell tour of new ‘Legendaddy’ album

    These 5 videos of Mahesh Babu daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni prove she is a star already drb

    These 5 videos of Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni prove she’s a star already

    Recent Stories

    Airbus in talks with Tata for deal on A350XWB aircrafts

    Airbus in talks with Tata for deal on A350XWB aircrafts

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant to David Warner - 5 Delhi Capitals DC players to watch out for-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant to David Warner - 5 Delhi Capitals players to watch out for

    Here s what radar information revealed about last minutes of China crash gcw

    Here's what radar information revealed about last minutes of China crash

    Govt to turn Manipur into corruption-free state, promises Biren Singh after taking oath as CM-dnm

    ‘Govt to turn Manipur into corruption-free state’, promises Biren Singh after taking oath as CM

    Harbhajan Singh, AAP's Rajya Sabha nominee, has a vision for youth of Punjab snt

    Harbhajan Singh, AAP's Rajya Sabha nominee, has a vision for youth of Punjab

    Recent Videos

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon
    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Gurudwara in Warsaw reaches out to Ukrainian refugees with humanitarian aid-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: Gurudwara in Warsaw reaches out to Ukrainian refugees with humanitarian aid

    Video Icon