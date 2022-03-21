Malaika Arora's no-makeup look in Chicago, surprises fans (Pictures)
Malaika Arora has taken over the USA, from New York to Chicago and now San Francisco; her Instagram stories have delighted fans
After spending time with son Arhaan Khan in New York City, Malaika Arora went to Chicago for an event where she was seen enjoying the weather and hospitality of a hotel near O'Hare Aiport.
In one of her Instagram stories, she shared a picture without make-up where we can see her amazing/glowing skin and perfect hair. She also captioned it, "perfect weather for hair n skin."
In one of the pictures, she was seen in a stunning white strapped dress featuring a risqué thigh-high slit on the side. Malaika kept her hair open and her make-up game on point.
Malaika finished her outfit with a long checkered jacket and white shoes and was seen taking lovely mirror pictures with fans. Malaika looked stunning in her white gown.
Malaika donned simple accessories and white pointed high heels that matched rectangle-shaped ornate gold earrings, multiple statement rings, and a massive gold bracelet. A centre part completed her hairstyle and open tresses done with curled ends.
Malaika has also been sharing pictures from her latest USA's visit on her social media page. The 46-year-old actress shared a photo of the 'West Coast sunsets,' a gorgeous selfie, and a picture of herself lounging with her make-up artist and her manager.