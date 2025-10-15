- Home
Malaika Arora Mocked for Thamma Song; Netizens Call Her Desperate, Cringe; Read Reactions
Malaika Arora has received a lot of criticism online for her dance moves and expressions during a recent promotional event for the highly anticipated flick Thamma.
Malaika Arora is widely regarded as one of Bollywood's top dancers, with many admirers applauding her flawless style and athleticism. However, she has recently faced a lot of criticism online for being "extra." She recently attended a music event for the forthcoming film 'Thamma.'
Malaika returns to the screen after a lengthy absence, dancing alongside Rashmika to the single 'Poison Baby,' and while online viewers enjoyed her dance on screen, she faced a lot of criticism when she did it at the event.
Malaika wore all white to the occasion, while Rashmika looked stunning in all black. The two actresses upped the ante with their costumes and elegant design statements. However, their dance performance at the event fell short of expectations.
A clip from their dancing routine went viral on Reddit, and people couldn't help but criticise Malaika. Internet commenters accused the actress of looking "desperate" and cringing.
A comment on the viral post read, "One is overdoing, and the other is doing nothing" while another penned, "hesitate miss malaika." An Internet user said, "Mailaika is showing unhealthy desperation" and another said, "what is wrong with malaika lol ,shes super cringe and out of touch".
A Reddit user wrote, "Malaika used to be considered one of the IT girls. What went wrong????" to which someone replied saying, "Midlife crisis."
There were also remarks like, "Malaika needs to go easy with those cringe expressions. Body is tea though", "Imagine going from chhaiya chhaiya to whatever this is", "She used to be so graceful .. I mean every item number she did never looked cringe or vulgar Guess age or loneliness catching to her .. her expressions are ott , in super dancer her dance off was so desperate."
The song is from the film 'Thamma', which will be released in cinemas on October 21. Aditya Sarpotdar directs the film, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in the key roles.