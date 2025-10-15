Image Credit : Film

A clip from their dancing routine went viral on Reddit, and people couldn't help but criticise Malaika. Internet commenters accused the actress of looking "desperate" and cringing.

A comment on the viral post read, "One is overdoing, and the other is doing nothing" while another penned, "hesitate miss malaika." An Internet user said, "Mailaika is showing unhealthy desperation" and another said, "what is wrong with malaika lol ,shes super cringe and out of touch".

A Reddit user wrote, "Malaika used to be considered one of the IT girls. What went wrong????" to which someone replied saying, "Midlife crisis."