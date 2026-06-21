Shilpa Shetty champions yoga for the 12th International Day of Yoga, urging its adoption as a lifestyle. She highlights mental fitness over physical, stresses consistency, and warns against treating it as a trend. She will lead a yoga event in Gurugram.

As the world is set to mark the 12th International Day of Yoga, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty once again championed a message of fitness, urging more people to embrace yoga as a way of life. Known for her disciplined fitness regimen and commitment to holistic wellness, Shetty, while speaking to ANI, highlighted the physical, mental and emotional benefits of yoga, encouraging individuals to incorporate it into their daily routines.

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Yoga for Mental Fitness and Discipline

"I want as many people as possible to adopt yoga. Not only as science and exercise, but as a lifestyle. I think I have made it that. I just feel that one can understand the benefits of yoga once they start doing it. More than physical fitness, I give more importance to mental fitness. So yoga just keeps you so balanced and so focused. And you will feel very positive as well when you take up yoga," the actor shared.

'Dhadkan' actor also urged the youth to follow a consistent and disciplined lifestyle. "Without consistency and discipline, you cannot achieve anything in life. I have learned this in my life. From my experience, I am saying that if you think that you are doing yoga just for fashion, as it has become a trend-setting thing, then it is required to be consistent. You have to make it a lifestyle, and you have to respect the philosophy of yoga," she added.

International Day of Yoga 2026: Theme and Significance

The theme of International Day of Yoga 2026, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", highlights the role of Yoga in promoting physical health, mental well-being, emotional resilience and active ageing, thereby contributing to an improved quality of life. The theme is particularly relevant in an era of increasing life expectancy and growing emphasis on healthy, active and dignified ageing.

A Global Movement

Since its inception in 2015, when the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted India's proposal to observe 21st June as IDY, the Prime Minister has led the celebrations from various locations, including New Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Mysuru, New York (UN Headquarters), and Srinagar and Vishakhapatnam, the release said. Yoga Day celebrations are being organised across nearly 2,500 locations worldwide, with participation from more than 210 Indian Missions and Posts, reaffirming Yoga's status as a global movement for health, harmony and collective well-being.

Shilpa Shetty to Lead Yoga Session in Gurugram

On this occasion, Shilpa Shetty is all set to headline a public yoga event in Gurugram. She will conduct a special yoga session for the attendees as part of the International Yoga Day celebrations. (ANI)