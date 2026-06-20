Late singer Zubeen Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, marked Bishnu Rabha Divas by recalling her husband's inspiration from Kalaguru. She also spoke on the ongoing SIT probe into his death, expressing hope for a definite result from the court.

Wife of late singer Zubeen Garg, Garima Saikia Garg, visited the Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur, in a bid to mark Bishnu Rabha Divas - the death anniversary of freedom fighter Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha. Speaking to ANI, Garima Garg shared how her late husband was inspired by Kalaguru and would try to follow his ideology. "If Zubin had been here, he would have celebrated Kalaguru in any way or anywhere in the state. He was always inspired by Kalaguru...we are following his footsteps, and trying to maintain his ideology...there will be recitations, music," she said.

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CM Sarma pays tribute to Kalaguru

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid his tributes on Bishnu Rabha Divas. https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/2068299962849370332 "Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha was one of the doyens of the greater Assamese society. A freedom fighter and a multifaceted genius, his contributions to Assam went far beyond culture. He touched upon every pertinent issue concerning society and espoused the cause of a strong Assam. Today, on Bishnu Rabha Divas, I paid my tributes to this icon of Assam. On the sidelines, I also ceremonially honoured eminent personalities with state awards in recognition of their contributions to Assam," he wrote in an X post.

Garima Garg on Zubeen Garg's death case

Meanwhile, Garima Garg also spoke about the ongoing hearing in the death case of the late singer, Zubeen Garg. "I hope the case is going in the right direction. The SIT has already submitted the charge sheet against the accused. Now, with all the proofs and witnesses, we have to get a definite result and the exact final word from the court...they have been trying to get bail...the Advocate General has established the exact reasons why they shouldn't be granted bail. Our prosecution is doing its best, so we are hopeful," she added. (ANI)