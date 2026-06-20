After posting a strong first-week performance, Main Vaapas Aaunga witnessed a slight decline in collections on its second Friday. The film earned Rs 1.90 crore on Day 8, marking a drop of around 13.6% compared to the previous day.

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With the latest numbers added, the film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 14.15 crore. The India gross collection has reached Rs 16.88 crore, indicating a steady theatrical run for a content-driven film that relies heavily on word-of-mouth appreciation.

Day-wise India Net Collection:

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 1.15 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 1.85 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 2.50 crore

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 1.15 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 1.65 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday): Rs 1.75 crore

Day 7 (Thursday): Rs 2.25 crore

Day 8 (Friday): Rs 1.90 crore

Total: Rs 14.15 crore

Worldwide Earnings Reach Rs 26.13 Crore

The film has also found a decent audience overseas. On Day 8, Main Vaapas Aaunga added approximately Rs 50 lakh from international markets, taking its overseas gross total to Rs 9.25 crore.

When combined with domestic earnings, the movie's worldwide gross collection is estimated at Rs 26.13 crore. While the numbers may not be blockbuster-level, they reflect a stable performance for a period drama that focuses on emotional storytelling rather than commercial spectacle.

The coming weekend will be crucial in determining whether the film can maintain its pace and push closer to the Rs 30 crore worldwide milestone.

New Releases Intensify Box Office Battle

As Main Vaapas Aaunga enters its second week, the film is facing stronger competition than before. Existing releases such as Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Governor: The Silent Saviour and Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past are still in circulation, while new arrivals have further crowded the marketplace.

Homi Adajania's much-awaited romantic drama Cocktail 2 and Hollywood animated entertainer Toy Story 5 have now entered theatres, potentially impacting screen count and audience share for the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer.

Despite the challenge, industry observers believe that positive word-of-mouth and strong emotional connect could help Main Vaapas Aaunga retain a section of the audience over the weekend.