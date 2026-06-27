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Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 15: Diljit Dosanjh's Film Crosses Rs 58 Crore Worldwide
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 15: Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga continues its impressive theatrical run as strong audience word-of-mouth fuels its success. The Diljit Dosanjh-led romantic drama has now crossed Rs 58 crore worldwide
Main Vaapas Aaunga Sees Strong Growth on Day 15
After a modest opening week, Main Vaapas Aaunga has transformed into one of the season's biggest word-of-mouth success stories. The film earned Rs 2.85 crore on its 15th day, registering a 21.2% jump over the previous day, according to Sacnilk.
With this, the film's India net collection has climbed to Rs 37.65 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 44.85 crore. The steady performance reflects the growing audience interest as the film enters its third week in cinemas.
Worldwide Collection Crosses Rs 58 Crore
The film has also maintained a steady pace overseas. It added Rs 25 lakh on Day 15, taking its international gross to Rs 13.80 crore.
Combining its domestic and overseas earnings, Main Vaapas Aaunga has now collected an impressive Rs 58.65 crore worldwide. The film's remarkable turnaround has been driven largely by positive audience feedback rather than a blockbuster opening weekend.
India Net Collection (Day-wise)
Day 1 (Friday): Rs 1.15 crore
Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 1.85 crore
Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 2.50 crore
Day 4 (Monday): Rs 1.15 crore
Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 1.65 crore
Day 6 (Wednesday): Rs 1.75 crore
Day 7 (Thursday): Rs 2.20 crore
Week 1 Total: Rs 12.25 crore
Day 8 (Friday): Rs 1.90 crore
Day 9 (Saturday): Rs 4.35 crore
Day 10 (Sunday): Rs 5.75 crore
Day 11 (Monday): Rs 2.50 crore
Day 12 (Tuesday): Rs 3.10 crore
Day 13 (Wednesday): Rs 2.60 crore
Day 14 (Thursday): Rs 2.35 crore
Day 15 (Friday): Rs 2.85 crore
Total India Net: Rs 37.65 crore
Faces Fresh Competition in Third Week
Released on June 12, 2026, Main Vaapas Aaunga is directed by Imtiaz Ali and stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles. The supporting cast includes Sanjay Suri, Rajat Kapoor, Kumud Mishra, Banita Sandhu, and others.
The film is currently competing with Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. As it enters its third week, it will also face fresh competition from Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle. Despite the crowded box office, the film continues to benefit from strong audience appreciation and sustained momentum.
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