The film has also maintained a steady pace overseas. It added Rs 25 lakh on Day 15, taking its international gross to Rs 13.80 crore.

Combining its domestic and overseas earnings, Main Vaapas Aaunga has now collected an impressive Rs 58.65 crore worldwide. The film's remarkable turnaround has been driven largely by positive audience feedback rather than a blockbuster opening weekend.

India Net Collection (Day-wise)

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 1.15 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 1.85 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 2.50 crore

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 1.15 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 1.65 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday): Rs 1.75 crore

Day 7 (Thursday): Rs 2.20 crore

Week 1 Total: Rs 12.25 crore

Day 8 (Friday): Rs 1.90 crore

Day 9 (Saturday): Rs 4.35 crore

Day 10 (Sunday): Rs 5.75 crore

Day 11 (Monday): Rs 2.50 crore

Day 12 (Tuesday): Rs 3.10 crore

Day 13 (Wednesday): Rs 2.60 crore

Day 14 (Thursday): Rs 2.35 crore

Day 15 (Friday): Rs 2.85 crore

Total India Net: Rs 37.65 crore

Faces Fresh Competition in Third Week

Released on June 12, 2026, Main Vaapas Aaunga is directed by Imtiaz Ali and stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles. The supporting cast includes Sanjay Suri, Rajat Kapoor, Kumud Mishra, Banita Sandhu, and others.

The film is currently competing with Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. As it enters its third week, it will also face fresh competition from Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle. Despite the crowded box office, the film continues to benefit from strong audience appreciation and sustained momentum.