The teaser for South superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming film, Varanasi, was recently released. The teaser was very well-received. After watching it, fans are eagerly waiting for the film's release. However, they will have to wait a long time to see
South Superstar Mahesh Babu
Mahesh Babu, a top South star, is in the news. The long-awaited teaser for his upcoming film, Varanasi, was recently released and loved on social media.
Mahesh Babu's upcoming film
Mahesh Babu's only upcoming film is Varanasi. He isn't working on any other movies. His last film was Guntur Kaaram in 2024.
About Mahesh Babu's film Varanasi
Varanasi is a Telugu action-adventure film by director SS Rajamouli. Produced by Sri Durga Arts, it stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
Budget of the film Varanasi
The budget for Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's film Varanasi is over 1000 crore, making it one of India's priciest movies. Filming has already started.
When will the film Varanasi be released
Fans must wait 2 years for Mahesh Babu's only upcoming film, Varanasi. It will release worldwide in theaters in January 2027 during Sankranti.
Mahesh Babu's film was to be released in two parts
It was announced in 2024 that Varanasi would be a 2-part film, releasing in 2027 and 2029. It's now confirmed to be a single film with a 210-minute runtime.
Mahesh Babu-Priyanka Chopra together for the first time
Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, their first film together. Priyanka returns to Indian cinema after a long break, last seen in 2019's The Sky Is Pink.