Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh to reunite in Rajamouli's upcoming movie? Here's what we know

Rumors are swirling around Mahesh Babu's upcoming film with director S.S. Rajamouli. The latest buzz suggests a potential star cameo and the possibility of Venkatesh reprising his role as Mahesh's brother, echoing their successful collaboration in 'Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu'.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 11:08 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 11:08 AM IST

The highly anticipated Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli film has finally commenced with a simple opening ceremony. The low-key event for such a big-budget film reflects Rajamouli's unpredictable approach.

article_image2

Rajamouli aims to present Mahesh Babu in a new light. The private opening event is rumored to be intended for OTT release. Mahesh Babu has reportedly broken some of his long-held sentiments for this film.

article_image3

Mahesh Babu, known for avoiding film openings due to a superstition, attended this one. He's also rumored to be sporting a six-pack and going shirtless for the first time, adding to the film's buzz.

article_image4

Priyanka Chopra is rumored to be the female lead, with Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist. The latest rumor suggests Venkatesh will play Mahesh Babu's brother, reuniting after their hit film 'Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu'.

article_image5

The potential reunion of Venkatesh and Mahesh Babu is seen as a lucky charm. Mahesh Babu's impressive look from the opening has been praised.

Telugu Director Trinadha Rao Nakkina faces backlash for derogatory comment on actress Anshu's size [watch]

Ex- Fossils band member Chandramouli Biswas commits suicide; passes away at age 48

Dhanashree Verma shares photo with mom amid divorce speculation with Yuzvendra Chahal; Read on

Hyderabad: Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati and Suresh Babu booked over Deccan Kitchen Hotel Demolition

Maha Kumbh 2025: Actress Adah Sharma to recite Shiva Stotram at Prayagraj; Read on

Pongal 2025: Decorate your home without breaking the bank with THESE 5 ideas

Pongal 2025: Decorate your home with THESE 5 ideas

Mamata Banerjee appoints former MLA PV Anvar as TMC Kerala Coordinator; Is TMC targeting minority votes? anr

Mamata Banerjee appoints former MLA PV Anvar as TMC's Kerala Coordinator; Is TMC targeting minority votes?

Pongal 2025: 5 Traditional foods to enjoy THIS festival NTI

Pongal 2025: 5 Traditional foods to enjoy THIS festival

Football Ruben Amorim hails 'hero' Altay Bayindir after 10-man Man United knock Arsenal out of FA Cup hrd

Ruben Amorim hails 'hero' Altay Bayindir after 10-man Man United knock Arsenal out of FA Cup

Stock Market UPDATE: Vantage Knowledge academy gives HUGE returns ATG

Stock Market UPDATE: Vantage Knowledge academy gives HUGE returns

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal EXCLUSIVE: 'A Dream Come True'

