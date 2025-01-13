Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh to reunite in Rajamouli's upcoming movie? Here's what we know

Rumors are swirling around Mahesh Babu's upcoming film with director S.S. Rajamouli. The latest buzz suggests a potential star cameo and the possibility of Venkatesh reprising his role as Mahesh's brother, echoing their successful collaboration in 'Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu'.

The highly anticipated Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli film has finally commenced with a simple opening ceremony. The low-key event for such a big-budget film reflects Rajamouli's unpredictable approach.

Rajamouli aims to present Mahesh Babu in a new light. The private opening event is rumored to be intended for OTT release. Mahesh Babu has reportedly broken some of his long-held sentiments for this film.

Mahesh Babu, known for avoiding film openings due to a superstition, attended this one. He's also rumored to be sporting a six-pack and going shirtless for the first time, adding to the film's buzz.

Priyanka Chopra is rumored to be the female lead, with Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist. The latest rumor suggests Venkatesh will play Mahesh Babu's brother, reuniting after their hit film 'Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu'.

The potential reunion of Venkatesh and Mahesh Babu is seen as a lucky charm. Mahesh Babu's impressive look from the opening has been praised.

