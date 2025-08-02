Image Credit : Social Media

After the figures of the 8th day came out, the net collection of 'Mahavatara Narsimha' in India has reached 51.75 crores. Compared to the 7th day (Thursday), the earnings of this film have increased by about 25 lakh rupees. On Thursday, the earnings of this film were 7.25 crores. With this, the total earnings of the film in the first week became 44.5 crores.