Image Credit : Social Media

Kleem Productions' Mahavatar Narsimha, presented by Hombale Films, has emerged as one of 2025’s most talked-about releases. Blending mythology with grand visuals and emotional depth, the animated film has struck a strong chord with audiences across age groups. Released on July 25, the film has been steadily climbing the box office charts—even during weekdays.

On Day 4 (Monday), the Hindi version earned Rs 3.5 crore, followed by an impressive ₹5 crore on Day 5 (Tuesday). While discounted ticket pricing slightly reduced the Tuesday revenue, theatre footfall was reportedly the highest of the week, highlighting the film's growing popularity.