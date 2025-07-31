Image Credit : Youtube print shot/@HombaleFilms

147% Profit — Among the Most Profitable Films of 2025

With a reported budget of just Rs 15 crore, Mahavatar Narsimha has already made a profit of Rs 22.05 crore. That’s a 147% return on investment, making it the third film in 2025 to deliver over 100% profit. The other two films in this exclusive club are Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava and Ahaan Pandey’s Saiyaaraa.

Thanks to its spiritual appeal, sharp direction, and low production cost, Mahavatar Narsimha Narasimha has turned into one of the most financially successful films of the year so far.