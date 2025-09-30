Mahavatar Narasimha to Coolie Top: 5 Most Watched Movies and Web Series on OTT
Ormax has released the list of the top 5 most-viewed movies and web series on OTT platforms. Discover the full list and see which titles are trending in this article.
Top 5 Most Watched Movies and Web Series on OTT
With the rise of OTT platforms, theater attendance has significantly declined. At the same time, OTT services have made it possible to watch movies in any language from around the world, all from the comfort of home. Even films released in theaters often become available on OTT platforms within a month. In this article, we take a detailed look at the most-viewed movies and web series on OTT platforms from September 22nd to 28th.
Coolie Faces a Decline
In the list of most-viewed films on OTT, Son of Sardaar 2 ranks fifth, having garnered 1.9 million views on Netflix. Superstar Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which held the second spot for the past two weeks, has dropped to fourth this week. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the film attracted 3 million views last week alone. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie premiered on OTT on September 11th.
What are the Top 3 Movies?
Mahavatar Narasimha
Rank: 1st
Platform: Netflix
Views: 5.7 million
Saiyaara
Rank: 2nd
Platform: Netflix
Views: 4.5 million
Note: Was number one last week
Hridayapoorvam
Rank: 3rd
Platform: JioCinema, Hotstar
Views: 3.4 million
Stars: Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan
Coolie
Rank: 4th
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Views: 3 million
Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj
OTT Release Date: September 11
Son of Sardaar 2
Rank: 5th
Platform: Netflix
Views: 1.9 million
Top 5 Most-Viewed Web Series
In the list of most-viewed web series on OTT, The Bads of Bollywood tops the chart, followed by The Trial S2, Sixer S2, Do You Wanna Partner, and Wednesday S2.
Wednesday Season 2
Rank: 5th
Platform: Netflix
Views: 800,000
Do You Wanna Partner
Rank: 4th
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Views: 1.3 million
Lead: Tamannaah
Sixer Season 2
Rank: 3rd
Platform: Amazon MX Player
Views: 1.8 million
The Trial Season 2
Rank: 2nd
Platforms: JioCinema, Hotstar
Views: 2.8 million
The Bads of Bollywood
Rank: 1st
Platform: Netflix
Views: 5.7 million
Directed by Aryan Khan (Shah Rukh Khan’s son)