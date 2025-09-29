- Home
The movie War 2, starring Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan, is set for its OTT debut. Discover the War 2 OTT release date and all the details in this article.
War 2 coming to OTT
Jr. NTR's Bollywood debut, War 2, received mixed reviews but impressed at the box office, grossing over ₹300 crore. The action-packed film is now set for a digital premiere on Netflix, reportedly scheduled for October 9, 2025, exciting fans nationwide.
A multistarrer movie starring NTR and Hrithik
Part of the YRF Spy Universe, War 2 stars Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan. Despite high-octane action sequences, the film failed to impress many, with audiences criticizing the over-the-top stunts and calling the action “silly.”
Perfect Bollywood debut for NTR
Kiara Advani plays the heroine in War 2, with music composed by Pritam. Intended as a grand Bollywood debut for Jr. NTR, the film's weak storyline and exaggerated action scenes quickly became troll material across social media platforms.
Will it be a success on OTT at least?
Netflix has the digital rights and is known for quick releases. While War 2 struggled in theaters, it might find a bigger audience and better response on the OTT platform.
Another pan-India movie from NTR
NTR's fans are excited for the OTT release. For those who missed it in theaters, this is a great chance. The rumored Oct 9 date is just buzz until Netflix confirms it.