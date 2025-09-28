- Home
- Entertainment
- OTT releases THIS week: Play Dirty to Little Hearts; Check list of movies/series releasing
OTT releases THIS week: Play Dirty to Little Hearts; Check list of movies/series releasing
OTT Release This Week: Starting October 1, viewers can enjoy a wave of entertainment at home. Here's a look at the films and web series releasing on OTT from September 29 to October 5.
1. Madharasi (Tamil Film)
OTT Release: October 1, 2025
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Starring: Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal
Genre: Psychological Thriller
2. 13th: Some Lessons Aren't Taught In Classrooms (Hindi Web Series)
'13th...' OTT Release: October 1, 2025
Platform: Sony LIV
Starring: Gagandev Riar, Paresh Pahuja, Pradhanya Motghare
Genre: Romance Drama
3. Play Dirty (English Film)
'Play Dirty' OTT Release: October 1, 2025
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Starring: Mark Wahlberg, LaKeith Stanfield, Rosa Salazar, and Tony Shalhoub
Genre: Action Thriller
4. Sahasam (Malayalam Film)
'Sahasam' OTT Release: October 1, 2025
Platform: Sun NXT
Starring: Babu Antony, Naren, Gouri G. Kishan, Ramzan Muhammed
Genre: Action Comedy
5. Little Hearts (Telugu Film)
'Little Hearts' OTT Release: October 2, 2025
Platform: ETV Win
Starring: Mauli Tanuj Prasanth, Shivani Nagaram, Jai Krishna, Nikhil Abduri
Genre: Romantic Comedy
6. The Game: You Never Play Alone (Tamil Web Series)
'The Game...' OTT Release: October 2, 2025
Platform: Netflix
Starring: Shraddha Srinath, Viviya Santh, and Hema
Genre: Crime Mystery Thriller
7. Maine Pyar Kiya (Malayalam Film)
'Maine Pyar Kiya' OTT Release: October 3, 2025
Platform: Lionsgate Play
Starring: Hridhu Haroon, Preity Mukhundhan, Askar Ali
Genre: Romantic Comedy
8. Monster: The Ed Gein Story (English Web Series)
'Monster...' OTT Release: October 3, 2025
Platform: Netflix
Starring: Charlie Hunnam, Laurie Metcalf, Zsuzsa Sun, Tom Hollander
Genre: Biographical Crime Drama
9. Steve (English Film)
'Steve' OTT Release: October 3, 2025
Platform: Netflix
Starring: Cillian Murphy, Tracey Ullman, Jay Lycurgo, Simbi Ajikawo, Emily Watson
Genre: Drama
10. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 (Reality Show)
'Bigg Boss Tamil S9' OTT Release: October 5, 2025
Platform: Jio Hotstar
Host: Vijay Sethupathi