Beyoncé has released a surprise new single, 'Morning Dew (Donk),' her first in two years. The track marks a 60-day countdown to the 20th anniversary of her 2006 album B'DAY and will be featured on a special anniversary edition.

Singer Beyonce has surprised fans with the release of her new single 'Morning Dew (Donk)' recently, marking her first musical release in two years and setting off a 60-day countdown to the 20th anniversary of her 2006 album B'DAY, according to E! News.

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The Grammy-winning artist's new track, written by Beyonce, Pharrell Williams, The-Dream and Darius Dixon, has sparked excitement among fans, with the release tied to a special celebration of her iconic era. According to a statement from Parkwood Entertainment, the song marks "a direct nod to her loyal BeyHive to commemorate the upcoming epic celebration of B'DAY." The statement added, "The song, which will be included on the 20th Anniversary edition of B'DAY, arrives accompanied by a lyric video that repurposes old footage, directed by frequent collaborator, Cliff Watts."

The 2006 album B'DAY, which originally debuted globally on September 4, 2006 and was released in the US a day later, sold over 541,196 copies in its first week, according to E! News.

Speculation Mounts Over 'Act III' Trilogy

While the new release has fueled speculation about the singer's long-awaited third act in her musical trilogy, fans continue to await official confirmation regarding the next chapter of her Renaissance and Cowboy Carter-era project. Beyonce's publicist Yvette Noel-Schure recently dismissed online rumours suggesting that "Act III" would be released this summer. Responding to a fan post on X, she wrote, "This is unequivocally false!!"

Fan Theories and Rumours

Despite speculation, fans continue to theorise about the final act of Beyonce's trilogy, which is expected to follow Renaissance and Cowboy Carter, with some suggesting a rock-and-roll influence and multiple high-profile collaborations. "The album is 100% complete, only vinyl pressings remain, expected to be finished before June 2026, showing a summer release," a fan account claimed on X, also suggesting "two big features," according to E! News.

Beyonce, who shares daughter Blue Ivy, 14, and twins Rumi and Sir, 9, with husband Jay-Z, has previously described the trilogy as a deeply personal project created during the pandemic. "This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic," she wrote in 2022. "A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative," according to E! News. (ANI)