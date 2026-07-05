Maren Morris offered fans a glimpse inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding in NYC. She shared photos of personalised handkerchiefs gifted to guests, which featured lyrics from Swift's hit song 'Blank Space' and a 'T' monogram.

A Glimpse into the Wedding Gifts

Country singer Maren Morris offered fans a glimpse inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding, sharing photographs from the ceremony held at Madison Square Garden in New York City recently, according to E! News. In an Instagram post, Morris revealed that the newlyweds had gifted their guests personalised, custom-made handkerchiefs.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙼𝙰𝚁𝙴𝙽 𝙼𝙾𝚁𝚁𝙸𝚂 (@marenmorris) The white cloth napkin meant to remind invitees of the special day for years to come featured lace detailing and the quote, "So it's gonna be forever," lyrics from Taylor's hit "Blank Space." In between the couple's wedding date and location was an embroidered monogram "T" representing Taylor and Travis' first names, according to E! News. Maren captioned the social media post with yet another T. Morris captioned her carousel of photographs with another reference to a Swift lyric, this time alluding to a line from "Love Story" about saying yes.

Country Stars Celebrate in Style

Meanwhile, Kelsea shouted out Taylor in a separate Instagram video with Little Big Town as the music stars made their way to the ceremony in a party bus. "Nashville in New York for our girl T," Kelsea captioned the clip, according to E! News. The post also featured glamorous pictures of Morris alongside fellow country artist Kelsea Ballerini, both dressed for the occasion. Morris wore a black dress with a keyhole cutout and a thigh-high slit, while Ballerini opted for a forest green strapless gown.

Star-Studded Guest List

The wedding drew a host of celebrities from music, film and sport, including Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson, Tom Hanks, Paul McCartney, Zoe Kravitz, Karlie Kloss, Ed Sheeran, Jack Antonoff, Jimmy Fallon, Jason Sudeikis, Miranda Lambert and Sombr, along with several of Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammates, including Patrick Mahomes. The ceremony was officiated by actor-comedian Adam Sandler, while singer Stevie Nicks performed for the newly married couple.

An 'Intimate' Ceremony

Speaking to ABC News, "Good Morning America" anchor George Stephanopoulos described the ceremony as moving, saying "The ceremony was great, moving. Adam Sandler, funny and touching," adding, "Vows, everything you would hope for, real, vulnerable, serious and silly. Deeply loving. Who knew that a wedding in Madison Square Garden could be so intimate?," according to E! News. (ANI)