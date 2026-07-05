Singer Rita Ora performed at the Women's T20 World Cup final where England, batting first against Australia, posted 150/4. A captain's knock from Nat Sciver-Brunt (58*) and a quickfire 44 from Freya Kemp helped England set a competitive target.

British singer-songwriter Rita Ora lit up the stage with her performance at the Women's T20 World Cup final at Lord's on Sunday. Dressed in a striking stage outfit, Ora captivated the crowd. Her performance added a touch of glamour with fans inside the stadium and on social media applauding the singer's appearance

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The ICC official Instagram handle shared glimpses of Ora's performance on its official Instagram handle, celebrating her stage presence with the caption, "Mesmeric. Majestic. Rita Ora set the stage alight for the #T20WorldCup Final." View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Known for chart-topping hits such as 'Anywhere', 'Your Song', 'Let You Love Me, Ora has established herself as one of Britain's most successful pop artists. Apart from music, Ora has also appeared in films and television projects while serving as a judge and mentor on multiple talent shows.

England post 150/4 in T20 World Cup final

Meanwhile, a clinical and disciplined bowling effort from Australia limited England to 150/4 in the Women's T20 World Cup final at Lord's on Sunday. England skipper Sciver-Brunt stood tall for her side once again with back-to-back half-centuries. Australia will require 151 in their 20 overs to seal their seventh T20 WC title.

England had a shaky start to their innings after being asked to bat first by Australia, recovering from an early collapse through a composed captain's knock from Nat Sciver-Brunt and a decent partnership with Freya Kemp. England's top order never managed to settle. Wicketkeeper Amy Jones fell for 7, while opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge departed for 8 during the powerplay. Young batter Alice Capsey attempted to counterattack and struck a brisk 23, but her dismissal reduced the hosts to 67-3. The pressure mounted further when Heather Knight was dismissed for just 2, leaving England reeling at 70/4.

Sciver-Brunt, Kemp lead fightback

Sciver-Brunt once again showcased her batting skills and absorbed the pressure before gradually increasing the tempo, anchoring the innings with a measured half-century. At the other end, Freya Kemp provided the much-needed momentum, playing positively against both pace and spin and ensuring England did not lose further wickets during the crucial middle overs. Their partnership steadied the innings after the early collapse and lifted England beyond the 100-run mark, giving the home side hope of posting a defendable total.

Freya Kemp and Nat Sciver-Brunt have given England a fighting total with a partnership of 80 off 55 balls. England scored 13 runs off the last over to give some impetus to the innings. Sciver Brunt finished at 58 not out, off 53 balls, while Kemp chipped in with 44 off just 28 balls.

Australia's disciplined bowling effort was led by Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Lucy Hamilton and Kim Garth, who claimed a wicket apiece to restrict England to a decent total. Australia eye their seventh women's T20 World Cup, while England their second. (ANI)